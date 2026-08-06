Perez Hilton's Family Says He Is Talking To Them After Alarming Live Stream

Family Says He Is Talking After Disturbing Live Stream

Perez Hilton is doing better and can now speak ... after a disturbing live stream where he appeared to be covered in blood.

The blogger's family issued a statement Wednesday, saying that they can "confirm that Perez is able to communicate, which has given our family hope."

They also thanked everyone who reached out with "prayers, kind messages, and support for Perez," adding, “Your compassionate humanity during this profoundly heartbreaking time has meant more than words can express.”

The family went on to say they're going through an “incredibly difficult and emotional” time, but they “remain hopeful” about Perez's condition.

They asked the public to keep praying for Perez's recovery, and they will provide updates as they receive more information.

As we previously reported from our law enforcement sources ... Perez appeared to harm himself on a live stream Tuesday night and was subsequently rushed to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation.