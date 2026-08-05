Perez Hilton's House Still Swarming With Cops, Day After Alarming Live Stream
Perez Hilton House Crawling With Cops ... Day After Live Stream Scare
Perez Hilton's undergoing a psychiatric evaluation in the hospital after his alarming behavior on a live stream ... and while he's long gone from the Miami-area home where this all went down, the property is still flooded with police.
Photos taken outside Perez's house Wednesday show several uniformed officers standing near yellow police tape ... guarding the area after Tuesday night's concerning incident.
Law enforcement sources tell us officers are outside Perez’s home to assist his family and keep the media at bay.
As you know ... Perez was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance after cops received multiple reports of the gossip mogul exhibiting alarming behavior on a TikTok live stream.
Perez underwent a psychiatric evaluation after arriving at the hospital.
Perez's family released a statement Wednesday afternoon which reads, in part, "Many of you have reached out with concern for Perez, and we are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and prayers. We can confirm that Perez is receiving medical care, and our family's focus right now is on his well-being."
The family also asked for privacy ... and it looks like cops are trying to help on that front.
As we told you ... Perez recently moved from Las Vegas to Miami ... and was having trouble adjusting to his new life away from all the glitz, glamour, and comps of Sin City ... and he was dealing with financial stress.
Despite all these stressors, Perez looked happy and hopeful in social media posts he shared just weeks before the incident.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.