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Perez Hilton's House Still Swarming With Cops, Day After Alarming Live Stream

Perez Hilton House Crawling With Cops ... Day After Live Stream Scare

By TMZ Staff
Published
Perez Hilton Hospitalized After Attempted Livestreamed Suicide
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Police On The Scene ... Launch Gallery
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Perez Hilton's undergoing a psychiatric evaluation in the hospital after his alarming behavior on a live stream ... and while he's long gone from the Miami-area home where this all went down, the property is still flooded with police.

Photos taken outside Perez's house Wednesday show several uniformed officers standing near yellow police tape ... guarding the area after Tuesday night's concerning incident.

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EMERGENCY RESPONSE
Video: Ambulance Seen Transporting Man Outside His Home Following Frightening Livestream
NBC 6 South Florida

Law enforcement sources tell us officers are outside Perez’s home to assist his family and keep the media at bay.

As you know ... Perez was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance after cops received multiple reports of the gossip mogul exhibiting alarming behavior on a TikTok live stream.

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Video: Frantic Dispatch Audio Reveals Race to Reach Perez Hilton
Broadcastify.com

Perez underwent a psychiatric evaluation after arriving at the hospital.

Perez's family released a statement Wednesday afternoon which reads, in part, "Many of you have reached out with concern for Perez, and we are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and prayers. We can confirm that Perez is receiving medical care, and our family's focus right now is on his well-being."

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The family also asked for privacy ... and it looks like cops are trying to help on that front.

As we told you ... Perez recently moved from Las Vegas to Miami ... and was having trouble adjusting to his new life away from all the glitz, glamour, and comps of Sin City ... and he was dealing with financial stress.

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ALL SMILES
Video: Perez Hilton Was Smiling, Reading Bible Passages A Week Before LiveStream
Instagram/Theperezhilton

Despite all these stressors, Perez looked happy and hopeful in social media posts he shared just weeks before the incident.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

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