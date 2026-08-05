Perez Hilton's Team, Family Speak Out After Hospitalization
Perez Hilton Family Says He's Getting the Care He Needs
Perez Hilton's team and family are speaking out after his alarming TikTok Live and subsequent hospitalization ... confirming he's receiving medical care and asking everyone to give him space.
In a statement posted to Perez's website Wednesday, his team and family say ... "Many of you have reached out with concern for Perez, and we are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and prayers."
The statement continues ... "We can confirm that Perez is receiving medical care, and our family’s focus right now is on his well-being."
They add ... "We kindly ask that you respect Perez's privacy, as well as the privacy of his family, during this difficult time."
And they finish ... "If and when we are able to share any updates, we will do so with everyone as soon as we can. Thank you for your compassion, understanding, and continued support. -The Perez Hilton Team and Family."
As we reported ... Perez was rushed to a Miami-area hospital Tuesday night after cops received calls about a disturbing TikTok Live that appeared to show him bloodied and visibly distressed.
The dispatch audio, obtained by TMZ, reveals how quickly first responders leapt into action ... calling for units to rush to the home -- and coordinating amongst themselves to optimize their response.
We're told Perez is currently undergoing a 72-hour psychiatric evaluation at the hospital.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.