Perez Hilton's Team, Family Speak Out After Hospitalization

Family Says He's Getting the Care He Needs

Perez Hilton's team and family are speaking out after his alarming TikTok Live and subsequent hospitalization ... confirming he's receiving medical care and asking everyone to give him space.

In a statement posted to Perez's website Wednesday, his team and family say ... "Many of you have reached out with concern for Perez, and we are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and prayers."

The statement continues ... "We can confirm that Perez is receiving medical care, and our family’s focus right now is on his well-being."

They add ... "We kindly ask that you respect Perez's privacy, as well as the privacy of his family, during this difficult time."

And they finish ... "If and when we are able to share any updates, we will do so with everyone as soon as we can. Thank you for your compassion, understanding, and continued support. -The Perez Hilton Team and Family."

Play video content Video: Ambulance Seen Transporting Man Outside His Home Following Frightening Livestream NBC 6 South Florida

As we reported ... Perez was rushed to a Miami-area hospital Tuesday night after cops received calls about a disturbing TikTok Live that appeared to show him bloodied and visibly distressed.

Play video content Video: Frantic Dispatch Audio Reveals Race to Reach Perez Hilton Broadcastify.com

The dispatch audio, obtained by TMZ, reveals how quickly first responders leapt into action ... calling for units to rush to the home -- and coordinating amongst themselves to optimize their response.

We're told Perez is currently undergoing a 72-hour psychiatric evaluation at the hospital.