Perez Hilton Struggled After Moving to Miami, Prior to Alarming Livestream

Perez Hilton's move from Las Vegas to Miami was meant to put his family first, but TMZ has learned the major life change took an emotional toll on him before his alarming livestream and hospitalization.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Perez moved primarily for his older mom Teresita, who has family in Miami and wasn't happy living in Vegas.

We're told Perez began prioritizing family after his near-death experience in March, which required a 21-day hospital stay.

Our sources say he prayed about the decision and believed moving to Miami would make his mom happy.

We're told Perez is a devoted dad and thoughtful son who was trying to do what was best for his family, putting everyone else's needs above his own. However, we're told he didn't anticipate how difficult the transition would be.

Perez had built a comfortable life and successful career as a Vegas-based influencer, while his kids were settled in school. After moving, our sources say he missed the life he had established in Vegas and struggled to adjust to Miami.

We're told having to rebuild his career and establish a new home base proved difficult, causing Perez to second guess the move.

Our sources stress Perez does not drink or use drugs and is very health conscious.

Play video content Video: Ambulance Seen Transporting Man Outside His Home Following Frightening Livestream NBC 6 South Florida

As we previously reported ... Perez was rushed to a hospital Tuesday night following an alarming livestream that showed him bloodied.

We're told Perez is currently undergoing a 72-hour psychiatric evaluation at the hospital.

Play video content Video: Frantic Dispatch Audio Reveals Race to Reach Perez Hilton Broadcastify.com

The dispatch audio, obtained by TMZ, reveals how quickly first responders leapt into action ... calling for units to rush to the home -- and coordinating amongst themselves to optimize their response.