Perez Hilton: TikTok Reported Live Stream to Police, Banned Account

Perez Hilton's alarming TikTok live stream caused the platform to speedily alert law enforcement and permanently ban his account, despite reports the stream continued for half an hour, TMZ has learned.

A TikTok U.S. spokesperson tells TMZ ... "Our automated moderation systems flagged the live stream within minutes and routed it to our U.S. moderation team for review. However, a moderator error caused a delay in the removal."

The spokesperson adds ... "We proactively alerted law enforcement to the situation to help get the individual support." TikTok is also pushing back on claims the live stream remained live for roughly 30 minutes, telling us that's "factually wrong."

According to the company, the original stream lasted "about half that time," and several additional live streams Perez allegedly started afterward were each shut down within about 90 seconds before the account was permanently banned ... adding content of this nature violates its Community Guidelines.

As we first reported ... Perez was transported from his home to a hospital late Tuesday after cops received multiple reports of alarming behavior during his live stream, which showed him bloodied.

Despite speculation circulating online, law enforcement sources told TMZ the video was not generated by A.I. Authorities say Perez suffered multiple lacerations during the course of the evening. Our law enforcement sources confirmed the victim was indeed Perez Hilton, who is now undergoing a psychiatric evaluation at the hospital.

Play video content Video: Ambulance Seen Transporting Man Outside His Home Following Frightening Livestream NBC 6 South Florida

As we reported, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office told TMZ Perez was safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment. The Sheriff's Office Crisis Response Unit and licensed mental health professionals are also providing support and resources to Perez's family.

Before authorities confirmed Perez's condition, Golden Artists Entertainment Co-CEOs Dante Rusciolelli and Rebekah Kochan told TMZ they had been unable to reach their client despite repeated attempts, saying their primary concern was for Perez's health and well-being, as well as that of his family -- while asking the public to respect his privacy.