Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scott Screams at Cops in Body Cam Video From Attempted Suicide

Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott unleashed a verbal barrage on police and paramedics as they tried to wheel her away following her suicide attempt ... and the explosive scene plays out on police body cam footage.

TMZ obtained the video from the police response to Kim's Michigan home ... she's visibly furious as first responders strap her to a gurney and move her toward an ambulance ... dropping F-bombs and raging at nearly everyone within earshot.

Kim also directs plenty of anger toward a man inside her house who eventually walks out ... calling him a "prick" and a "dopehead" as officers and medics work around her.

The tense trip from the front door to the ambulance is anything but quiet.

About a minute into the footage, you see an officer hold up her forearm and show other first responders what appears to be the bite mark Kim allegedly left behind. Officers later photograph the marks for evidence.

The officer was taken to a hospital because of the bite and exposure to Kim's blood ... and Kim was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

Play video content Video: Second Bodycam View Shows Kim Scott Heated Exchange Close Up

A second body cam angle offers an even closer look at the chaotic scene ... with Kim continuing to unload as first responders wheel her toward the ambulance

As TMZ previously reported ... police say Kim was "irate and combative" when they found her in the basement July 11, wearing only a bra and underwear.

Cops claim she resisted being handcuffed, bit an officer's forearm and kicked a police officer in the shin while being escorted out of a room ... prompting police to use a Taser on her.

TMZ obtained the 911 call that came from Kim's house, and it kicks off with the dispatcher telling first responders they need to be routed to an address in Chesterfield for a "suicide attempt."