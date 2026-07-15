Eminem's Ex-Wife Allegedly Bit, Assaulted Cop After She Attempted Suicide

Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, was arrested after cops were called to her home over her attempted suicide ... police say she bit one of the officers who tried to help her.

TMZ obtained a police report stemming from the July 11, 2026, incident at her Michigan home. Officers were dispatched after a call claiming Kim attempted suicide.

Play video content Video: Eminem's Former Wife Kim Scott Treated at Hospital After Reported Injury TMZ.com

The officers say they arrived at the home and found Kim in the basement. The report says Kim screamed at the cops to "get the f*** out of my house."

Cops said Kim was "irate and combative" and only wearing a bra and underwear. The officers say when they tried to put her in handcuffs, she resisted and then bit an officer's forearm.

The report says a taser was used on Kim to get her to stop. The officer noted Kim was bleeding from her arm. The officer also says Kim kicked him backward in his left shin while being escorted out of the room.

The officer was taken to the hospital due to the bite and having Kim's blood on him. Kim was arrested for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.