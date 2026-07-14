Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scott Rushed To Hospital After Emergency Call

Play video content Video: Eminem's Former Wife Kim Scott Treated at Hospital After Reported Injury TMZ.com

Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott seems to be in trouble again ... this time, paramedics removed her from her Michigan home on a gurney after receiving an emergency call ... and we've got footage.

TMZ obtained several photos and a video showing first responders wheeling Kim out of her house in Chesterfield on Saturday evening ... loading her into the back of an ambulance.

According to a Chesterfield Fire/EMS report, the initial call came in around 8 PM for a person who was "Unconscious/Fainting."

The report lists the incident type as "Hemorrhage/Laceration," and it also states EMS workers responded to a medical emergency along with the Chesterfield PD.

After she was loaded into the ambulance, Kim was rushed to McLaren Macomb Hospital for treatment. Her current status and condition are unclear. The Chesterfield PD would only confirm officers responded to Kim's home.

As we previously reported, Kim's had a rough time lately. She was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in May after authorities say she crashed into a parked car in Chesterfield.

Then, in June, the judge in her case issued temporary bench warrants for failure to show up to court hearings, but the warrants were later cleared.