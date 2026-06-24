Warrant Out for Eminem's Ex Kim Scott for Missing Court in DUI Case

A warrant is out for Kim Scott’s arrest after she was a no-show in court for her DUI case ... TMZ has confirmed.

According to court records, the judge issued a $10K bench warrant for Eminem’s ex on Wednesday after she failed to appear for her court date.

Kim was supposed to appear for a hearing in her May 13 DUI arrest ... but it seems she didn't show up.

Once Kim missed the hearing, prosecutors asked for the bench warrant and also requested her pre-trial release bond be forfeited.

As we previously reported, Em’s baby mama was booked in Michigan last month when police say she blew almost 3 times the legal limit.