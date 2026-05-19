Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scott Blew More Than 2x Legal Limit, Police Say

Kim Scott was allegedly staggering, slurring her words and blowing nearly three times the legal limit during her latest DUI arrest ... TMZ has learned.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, officers say Eminem's ex-wife appeared unsteady on her feet, had slurred speech and smelled strongly of alcohol after allegedly crashing into a parked car in Chesterfield Township, Michigan last week.

Police say Kim admitted she'd been drinking earlier in the night before agreeing to a preliminary breath test and according to the report, she blew a .204 BAC ... more than 2.5 times Michigan's legal limit of .08.

After being taken into custody for operating while intoxicated, cops say Kim later submitted to additional chemical breath tests at the station where the first sample allegedly registered .176 and the second came back at .181 minutes later ... both still more than double the legal limit.

As we first reported ... Kim was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly striking a parked vehicle near Detroit ... just days after pleading no contest in a separate DUI-related case from February.