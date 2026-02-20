Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Scott Drank 2 Margaritas at Chili's Before Drunk Driving Arrest: Police Report

Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott, told cops she drank two margaritas at Chili's prior to her DUI arrest ... this according to the police report from the incident.

Per the report, obtained by TMZ, officers in Michigan responded to the scene after a neighbor called about a white Range Rover crashing into their car – and then fleeing the scene.

The neighbor told the cop the Range Rover was parked at a home nearby. The officer went over to the home and says Kim answered the door. According to the report, she admitted the Range Rover was hers and that she had used it recently.

“I know what this is about,” Kim told the officer. Cops say she admitted to hitting the truck that was parked on the side of the road but said “another car” had caused her to collide with the car.

She told the police she planned to go back to the scene later. When asked if she had any drinks that night, cops say Kim told them she had two margaritas at Chili’s.

According to the officer, when pressed about the Range Rover crashing into her garage, Kim appeared “confused” and claimed there was already a dent.

The report said Kim had “glossy eyes, slurred/slowed speech and lethargic demeanor.”

The cop also "observed a strong odor of alcoholic intoxicants emitting from her person/breath.” The officer had her perform a breathalyzer test, which the report says returned her BAC as .079.

The officer placed Kim under arrest for hit and run and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Inside the car, officers say they found an empty Crown Royal Apple alcohol mini bottle inside the driver's side door along with a Root Beer can that appeared to be filled with an alcoholic substance similar to the Crown Royal.

The cop also said that "[d]uring the booking process, Kimberly was observed to nod off and appeared to go limp while awaiting instructions.”