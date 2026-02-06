Ex-NFL Star Eddie Lacy Sentenced In 2024 'Extreme DUI' Case

Former NFL star Eddie Lacy pleaded guilty to misdemeanor extreme DUI after he was busted by cops last year with a BAC more than four times the legal limit ... and TMZ Sports has learned the details of his sentencing.

Lacy entered his plea over a year after he was initially booked on seven charges. He entered a guilty plea to the extreme DUI charge with a BAC greater than or equal to .20, which is a misdemeanor. The city attorney, in turn, agreed to dismiss the six other charges in the case.

He was sentenced to 180 days of confinement, a screening at the Youth and Family Services Behavioral Health and 30 hours of community restitution at an approved agency in his home state.

As we reported, the 35-year-old was arrested by the Scottsdale Police Department in September 2024 after officers said he was observed committing several traffic violations.

A woman called 911, telling dispatch that a car was driving so erratically, she was worried "they were going to kill somebody."

After pulling him over ... cops say they noticed something off about the five-year NFL veteran. According to an SPD police report, they noted, "Eddie's speech was slow. Slurred and mumbled as soon as I began talking to him."

Play video content 9/30/24

Cops say they eventually instructed the NFL vet out of his ride and got him to take a breathalyzer, which returned a result of .325.

The legal limit is 0.08 in the Grand Canyon State ... which means Lacy blew four times over.

This incident followed an arrest back in 2022 on the same charges for Lacy, when he was accused of driving around Scottsdale with a BAC of .247.