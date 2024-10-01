Ex-NFL Star Eddie Lacy Arrested For 'Extreme DUI' In Arizona

Former NFL star Eddie Lacy was thrown behind bars in Arizona on Monday night ... after cops claimed he was driving while wasted.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, the ex-Green Bay Packers tailback was pulled over at around 10:40 PM -- after officers said they saw him committing several traffic violations.

Save your jokes, peak Eddie Lacy was one of the toughest runners in the NFL during his time with the Packers. pic.twitter.com/IrAfB5AHGG — Joe (day 1 dontayvion wicks fan) (@joepkipp) May 13, 2019 @joepkipp

He apparently elicited signs of being intoxicated during the stop ... as an SPD spokesperson tells TMZ Sports Lacy was ultimately arrested and booked on four separate DUI charges, including "Extreme DUI -- BAC .20 or more."

Lacy was also taken into custody on a charge of "liquor – possess open container in vehicle," the spokesperson said.

A jail official tells us he was released early Tuesday morning. Further details surrounding his arrest were not made immediately available.

After being picked by the Packers in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft ... Lacy became an immediate star in Green Bay -- rushing for over 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns in his first two seasons.