Cowboys Fan Pummels Giants Supporter In Violent Fistfight At MetLife Stadium

The Cowboys won the fight on the field and one of the bigger ones off of it as well on Thursday night ... as a Dallas supporter absolutely pummeled a Giants fan in a tiff at MetLife Stadium during the big game in New Jersey.

The chaos erupted early in the evening ... when a man in a Troy Aikman jersey got so upset with a Lawrence Taylor supporter -- he began beating the hell out of the guy.

Check out footage filmed by a bystander ... the Cowboys fan pulled the dude's Giants jersey over his head, and then unleashed a flurry of right hands.

Almost all of them connected -- and despite efforts to slow things down from a woman in a Micah Parsons jersey -- the melee lasted nearly half a minute.

Eventually, people in the area were able to grab the Dallas fan -- and the punching ceased. Unclear if the guys were arrested or ejected ... but if they had to leave their seats, they missed a pretty good game.

While the Cowboys were in control of most of the contest, the Giants had the ball with a chance to win it in the last minute -- although a Daniel Jones hail mary landed in Dallas' hands, and the Cowboys locked up a 20-15 dub.

Ice up, everybody ... the two teams will face off again in just a couple months -- on Thanksgiving.

