Rams Fan Socks Woman In Wild Brawl At SoFi Stadium

There was plenty of action on the field during the thrilling 49ers vs. Rams game Sunday -- but there might have been even more off of it ... as a few fans -- including one woman -- got in a wild fight in a SoFi Stadium concourse.

The fracas happened at some point during L.A.'s improbable 27-24 comeback victory over San Francisco ... when a man in a Cooper Kupp jersey and a George Kittle supporter got into a dispute that turned physical.

Video shot by a bystander shows the Niner fan begged the Rams backer to slug him in the face -- and the guy quickly obliged, sticking him with a left jab. Seconds later, a woman who appeared to be with the Kittle fan hopped in to try to avenge the punch.

She squared up with the Rams supporter and unloaded a few swings -- when, suddenly, the Kupp fan decked her to the ground with a big haymaker.

The Kittle fan then raced back into the action and all hell broke loose -- as around five people began pushing and punching one another.

As it all appeared to be dying down -- the Kittle fan took a few more punches to the face by a different Rams supporter ... but once he was floored, the fight seemed to mercifully end.

It was hardly the only tussle at an NFL stadium Sunday -- hours earlier, some Vikings and Texans fans scuffled toward the end of their teams' matchup inside of U.S. Bank Stadium.

You can see in footage from the scene, a Houston fan was punched right in the jaw ... which set off a big melee in the stands.