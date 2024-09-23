Rams Fan Socks Woman In Wild Brawl At SoFi Stadium
There was plenty of action on the field during the thrilling 49ers vs. Rams game Sunday -- but there might have been even more off of it ... as a few fans -- including one woman -- got in a wild fight in a SoFi Stadium concourse.
The fracas happened at some point during L.A.'s improbable 27-24 comeback victory over San Francisco ... when a man in a Cooper Kupp jersey and a George Kittle supporter got into a dispute that turned physical.
#nfl #fight #football 49ers vs Rams Watch Til The End #fyp pic.twitter.com/ygxwf4uPsj— peleas2954 (@peleas295489258) September 23, 2024 @peleas295489258
Video shot by a bystander shows the Niner fan begged the Rams backer to slug him in the face -- and the guy quickly obliged, sticking him with a left jab. Seconds later, a woman who appeared to be with the Kittle fan hopped in to try to avenge the punch.
She squared up with the Rams supporter and unloaded a few swings -- when, suddenly, the Kupp fan decked her to the ground with a big haymaker.
The Kittle fan then raced back into the action and all hell broke loose -- as around five people began pushing and punching one another.
As it all appeared to be dying down -- the Kittle fan took a few more punches to the face by a different Rams supporter ... but once he was floored, the fight seemed to mercifully end.
Vikings fans were mad about the high priced chicken tenders. pic.twitter.com/WSU9KTxxAO— SB24 (@SkolBros) September 22, 2024 @SkolBros
It was hardly the only tussle at an NFL stadium Sunday -- hours earlier, some Vikings and Texans fans scuffled toward the end of their teams' matchup inside of U.S. Bank Stadium.
You can see in footage from the scene, a Houston fan was punched right in the jaw ... which set off a big melee in the stands.
The action involved around half a dozen people -- but ended just seconds after it started ... as peacemakers were able to corral combatants until security showed up.