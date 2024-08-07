New York Giants, Detroit Lions Fined $200K For Fights At Joint Practice

The Giants and Lions are in the dog house with the NFL before the regular season even starts ... 'cause both teams were just handed hefty fines for throwing hands at their joint practice!!

The NFL confirmed the penalty on Wednesday ... stating both organizations will be hit with $200k penalties for the scuffles that popped off on the practice field this week.

A memo was also sent out to all 32 NFL teams regarding etiquette ... and any fights, like what happened between the Giants and Lions, won't be tolerated.

Of course, the fine and email reminder comes after several fights went viral on social media this week ... the most recent being between Giants star rookie Malik Nabers and Lions defensive back Kerby Joseph.

"It's hot. We competing," Nabers said of the fight. "Stuff like that is gonna happen. It's football at the end of the day."

Play video content

NY quarterback Daniel Jones -- who signed a four-year, $160 million deal in 2023 -- also got involved in a scrap, as well as Detroit receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The Giants and Lions face each other at MetLife Stadium on Thursday for their first preseason game of the year.

After this $200k bill, everyone will keep their hands to themselves.