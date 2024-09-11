Deshaun Watson 'Strongly Denies' New Sexual Assault Allegations

UPDATE

10:27 AM PT -- Deshaun Watson just fielded questions from media members for several minutes ... and when it came to the allegations in the lawsuit, he said the statement released by Rusty Hardin on Wednesday represents his feelings on the matter.

He added that he first learned of the suit when everyone else did earlier this week.

Deshaun Watson is claiming the new sexual assault allegations levied against him in a lawsuit this week are completely untrue.

In a statement released by the NFL star's attorney on Wednesday, Watson said he "strongly denies the allegations" -- and fully intends to fight them in court at the appropriate time.

Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, added in the statement that he and the 28-year-old Cleveland Browns signal-caller "are comfortable" Watson "will ultimately be vindicated."

"We would ask that people be patient while the legal process runs its course," Hardin said. "In the meantime, Deshaun is going to focus his energy and concentration on football."

The $1 million lawsuit was filed in Harris County on Monday by a woman -- ID'ed only as "Jane Doe" -- who said Watson sexually assaulted her during a date in 2020.

Doe alleged Watson -- who was a member of the Houston Texans at the time -- stripped down naked at her apartment, demanded a massage ... and then sexually assaulted her for several minutes.

Doe explained in her suit she didn't immediately report the incident in an effort to avoid public humiliation. She added that she tried to resolve the matter privately with Watson before filing her suit.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, meanwhile, said at a news conference Wednesday Watson -- who has been previously accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women -- will play on Sunday against the Jaguars ... as of now.