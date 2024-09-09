Deshaun Watson Facing New Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Deshaun Watson has been hit with a new lawsuit ... another woman in Texas has come forward with claims the Cleveland Browns star sexually assaulted her four years ago.

"Jane Doe" filed the suit in Harris County on Monday morning ... alleging that during a 2020 date with the now 28-year-old quarterback -- he sexually assaulted her.

In the suit, Doe -- described as a single mother and a young professional -- says she met Watson at a bar in Houston while he was a member of the Texans ... and after exchanging text messages for several months, she says he invited her out. Not wanting a public date, Doe claims she instead asked him to come to her apartment for dinner.

She says on the night of the date, Watson exploded on her because he couldn't find her place. She stated he screamed he "doesn't have time for this."

Eventually, however, Doe says Watson made it to her place -- and while she finished getting ready, she told him to take a seat in her living room.

But, a short time later, Doe alleges she "shockingly found" Watson had stripped down naked and laid face-down on her bed.

Doe claims Watson then demanded she massage his butt ... which she says "terrified" her.

Not wanting to upset Watson -- as he was "a much larger man" and she was "still reeling from Watson's outburst and aggression on the phone," she began rubbing his back. Moments later, she claims Watson grabbed her and put her on the bed and sexually assaulted her for several minutes.

She says she was ultimately able to get up and grabbed "a heavy piece of decor for self-defense" and demanded Watson leave. She says he then "stormed out" of her apartment "enraged."

She says she was initially afraid to report the incident -- as she feared she "would be subjected to humiliation and personal attacks" due to his status as Houston's star quarterback. She said she was also discouraged years later after a host of other women accused him of misconduct -- because of the way the accusers were "treated by Watson's defense team and the public."

Recently, however, she says she attempted to resolve the matter with Watson privately -- but the two sides could not come to an agreement ... so she went public.

The woman's attorney, Tony Buzbee -- who previously represented the more than 20 women who've made similar allegations against Watson -- said in a statement to TMZ Sports on Monday afternoon, "This is an extremely serious matter."

"We intend to pursue this case with the same aggressiveness with which we pursued the others," he continued. "We want a jury trial."

Doe is suing Watson for more than $1 million.