Deshaun Watson Grabs Model GF Jilly Anais' Butt On Baecation In Spain

Deshaun Watson is having some fun in the sun with his model girlfriend Jilly Anais at one of the most picturesque places in the world ... before the star quarterback heads to training camp later this month!

The singer/model -- who's been with the NFL quarterback for five years -- shared video from their vacay in Ibiza, Spain ... ahead of Watson's third season in Cleveland.

It's obvious they're both having a GREAT time ... doing everything from jet skiing in the blue ocean to eating delicious food and sippin' champagne.

Anais also posted photos of herself in a teeny brown bikini ... and the 3x Pro Bowler couldn't help himself, grabbing her butt!

With all the love in the air, fans are hoping for a proposal from Watson ... especially since Anais has stuck by his side through the ups and downs. Deshaun also got her face tatted on his back.