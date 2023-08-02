Deshaun Watson's GF Wraps Legs Around Quarterback At Browns Camp

Deshaun Watson's biggest fan was in attendance at Browns training camp on Tuesday ... with the quarterback's girlfriend showing some serious love for her man.

Model, influencer, and musician Jilly Anais rolled through Berea to check out #4 as he prepares for his first full season as the starter for the Orange and Brown ... and she was clearly thrilled to meet up with him after practice, 'cause she jumped in his arms and wrapped her legs around him.

"Year 7 for my quarterback," Jilly captioned her pic with Watson, who had a big smile on his face.

Watson and Anais have been inseparable for a long time -- they recently celebrated their four-year anniversary as a couple last month.

Anais' support for the signal-caller hasn't wavered one bit ... despite his recent controversy surrounding allegations of sexual misconduct from multiple massage therapists.