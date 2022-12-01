Deshaun Watson Refuses To Talk Sexual Misconduct Allegations ... In Browns Return

Play video content NFL Network

Deshaun Watson shut down any non-football related questions prior to his first start as a Cleveland Brown ... saying he was advised to not get into his suspension and the numerous sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

Watson met with reporters on Thursday -- the first time since his 11-game suspension ended this week -- and anyone looking to hear the quarterback address the controversy surrounding him was left without answers.

"I understand that you guys have a lot of questions, but with my legal team and clinical team, there's only football questions I can address at this time," Watson said at the Browns' facility in Berea.

Of course, many want to hear from Deshaun ... especially considering there have been new allegations made against him following his suspension.

Several accusers are slated to attend his debut at NRG Stadium ... but that's something he wouldn't really touch, either -- Watson simply said he was "not worried about the atmosphere" and his focus was being the starting quarterback.

The 27-year-old also declined to speak about specifics regarding his mandatory treatment.

Watson did show love for the Browns, his trainers, teammates and the fanbase for their support during his time away ... and gave a special shout-out to Jacoby Brissett for leading the team in his absence.

"I wanna thank, most importantly, Jacoby," Watson said. "The big brother he's been to me and everyone in that locker room. The passion, the grit, the leadership he has shown these past weeks, everyone done see it. He's the ultimate guy that everyone wants to follow."