Deshaun Watson Accusers Attending Browns Game In Houston This Sunday

The boos for Deshaun Watson will be a bit louder when the Browns star takes the field in Houston Sunday ... ten of his accusers will be in the building to watch the controversial QB play his first game since his suspension ended.

Around ten women, along with their attorney, Tony Buzbee, will be inside a suite at NRG Stadium for the 1 PM eastern game, according to The Athletic ... pitting 27-year-old Watson against his old organization, the Texans, who drafted him in 2017.

“I will be there to welcome Deshaun back to Houston,” Buzbee told The Athletic, saying he'd be there with "bells and whistles on."

It's unclear which of the more than two dozen women who sued Watson (almost all have settled) will be attending the game.

Buzbee says he invited all of his clients, but some declined.

As for why they'd go watch him play, Buzbee wishes to send Deshaun a message ... “You think you put us behind you, but we are still here.”

Of course, Deshaun was suspended 11 games and fined $5 million this offseason after scores of female massage therapists accused him of acting improperly during sessions.

He hasn't seen NFL action since January 3, 2021.