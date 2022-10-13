Deshaun Watson Facing New Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit From Alleged '20 Incident

Deshaun Watson is facing another sexual misconduct lawsuit in Texas after a massage therapist claims the now-Browns QB pressured her into giving him oral sex during a 2020 therapy session at a Houston-area hotel.

In the lawsuit, filed Thursday in Harris county under the name "Jane Doe," a licensed therapist claims the now 27-year-old Watson contacted her in December 2020 over Instagram DM and requested a massage.

The therapist, who was working at home during Covid, says she agreed to meet Deshaun at a local hotel, The Houstonian.

During the massage, the therapist claims ... “Watson removed his towel and offered to let her ‘get on top.’ Plaintiff refused to have sex with Watson, however, he was able to pressure her into oral sex with the Defendant.”

The therapist, who normally charges $115 per hour, claims she was paid $300 by the quarterback.

The woman claims she's "suffered from severe depression and anxiety" as a result of the interaction with Deshaun, according to the suit.

Doe's attorney, Anissah Nguyen, told ESPN ... "My client's experience with Deshaun Watson follows a series of disturbingly similar encounters reported by more than 20 women who have filed suit against the NFL superstar."

"Like so many others, my client spent nearly two years struggling to cope with the shame and trauma from all that he has stolen from her and the daily pain that has become her reality."

The lawsuit is not part of the group of suits settled out of court by Watson, and the filing comes just days after he was permitted to return to Browns practice. Deshaun is serving an 11-game suspension over the previous allegations against the QB.

Watson, nor his team, have yet to comment on the lawsuit.