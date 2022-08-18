Women's Org. Rips Deshaun Watson's Suspension, 'Nowhere Near Enough'

One of the biggest women's organizations in the country is furious over Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension and fine ... telling TMZ Sports the new punishment simply isn't sufficient.

The National Organization For Women (N.O.W.) has been closely following the Watson case for weeks ... previously telling us the 6-game suspension former Judge Sue L. Robinson handed down was "insulting, and dangerous."

The NFL appealed Robinson's decision ... and on Thursday, the league reached a settlement with Watson -- an 11-game ban and $5 million fine (which will be combined with the league and Browns' contribution to women's charities) ... and requiring the QB to attend professional evaluations, and a treatment program.

Despite the longer punishment, N.O.W. president Christian Nunes the suspension is still "nowhere near enough," ... nor is the fine, considering Watson's massive $230 million salary.

"That $5 million represents 2.1739% of Watson’s new $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns," Nunes tells us, "which was negotiated after more than two dozen women had accused the star athlete of sexual misconduct."

"What is the point of a $5 million fine to Deshaun Watson -- or to the NFL, which made an estimated $9.8 billion during the 2021 season, and more than $15 billion the season before?"

Nunes added ... "Women need more than empty words and half-measures. The culture of toxic masculinity within the NFL must change -- NOW. Deshaun Watson’s career and wealth won’t be damaged by this decision—unlike the dozens of women he has irreparably harmed."