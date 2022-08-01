Deshaun Watson Suspended Six Games ... Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Deshaun Watson has just been suspended for six games ... after more than 20 women accused the Cleveland Browns quarterback of being sexually inappropriate with them.

Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson made the ruling early Monday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, finding the 26-year-old did violate the league's personal conduct policy.

Both the NFL and the NFL Players Association will have the opportunity to appeal the suspension -- though the NFLPA said in a statement on Sunday night it would accept Robinson's decision and urged "the NFL to do the same."

Our joint statement with Deshaun Watson on the impending arbitration decision: pic.twitter.com/9ObLnHiX6J — NFLPA (@NFLPA) July 31, 2022 @NFLPA

Former New England Patriot Jacoby Brissett, who Cleveland signed this offseason, is expected to be the starter for the Browns while Watson is out.

Monday's ruling comes over one year after Watson was initially accused of sexual misconduct in a civil lawsuit. The woman, Ashley Solis, alleged in court documents Watson had been inappropriate with her during a massage therapy session.

Shortly after, several more female masseuses filed lawsuits with similar accusations against the QB. In total, 25 were ultimately filed, though one was dropped in April 2021.

Twenty-three of the 24 cases have since been settled as of Sunday night, according to the attorney for the women, Tony Buzbee.

Watson -- who will be allowed to participate in the Browns' training camp and their preseason games -- has continually denied all wrongdoing. He was never arrested or criminally charged over the accusations.