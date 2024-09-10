NFL Launches Investigation Into New Deshaun Watson Sexual Assault Allegations

The NFL has opened up yet another investigation into Deshaun Watson ... following more allegations that the Browns star was sexually inappropriate with a woman.

The league said in a statement to Cleveland.com on Tuesday that after "Jane Doe" filed a lawsuit on Monday morning alleging Watson sexually assaulted her back in 2020 ... it is now in the process of gathering more information.

The league said as of this moment, Watson will able to play and avoid the Commissioner’s Exempt list ... "as there's been no formal charges and the league's review has just begun." Although, clearly, things could change based on any new information NFL officials receive.

As we previously reported, Doe says the incident with Watson took place some four years ago, after she had invited the quarterback over to her apartment for a dinner date.

Doe alleged in her suit that after he came up to her place -- he suddenly stripped down naked and demanded she massage him. She said a short time later, he sexually assaulted her for several minutes.

It's not the first time Watson has been accused of wrongdoing ... over 20 women previously filed lawsuits against the 28-year-old signal-caller with claims that he was sexually inappropriate with them as well.

The league investigated those claims ... and after reaching a settlement with Watson, the QB was suspended 11 games and fined $5 million.

Doe's attorney, Tony Buzbee -- who represented many of the other women who levied allegations against Watson -- said in a statement to TMZ Sports on Monday that he and his client "intend to pursue this case with the same aggressiveness with which we pursued the others. We want a jury trial."