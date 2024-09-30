Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Atlanta Falcons Fan Stomps On Man's Head In Violent Fight At Saints Game

Falcons Vs. Saints Violent Fights Break Out In Stands ... Man's Head Stomped

Falcons-Saints Brawl

The stands of the Saints vs. Falcons game Sunday looked more like the inside of a UFC Octagon ... as multiple people got into violent fights.

One of the scarier ones happened near the top of Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium- when about four guys began scuffling with one another.

Video from the scene captured by a bystander shows two men in a wrestling match over some seats ... a guy in a No. 11 Falcons jersey was trying to beat up a dude in a red shirt just feet away.

Suddenly, the ATL fan kicked the man on the ground so hard, it seemed to knock him out. But, the guy didn't let up following that blow -- you can see in the footage, he continued to brutally stomp his opponent's head repeatedly.

The two other men, meanwhile, then took their sparring sesh over a different row of seats -- before the vid cut out.

It's unclear if there were any arrests made or if anyone needed medical attention -- we've reached out to local authorities for comment, but so far, no word back yet.

There was further action in the stands in a different part of the game too -- when a shirtless man's taunts toward a guy in a tank top sparked a fistfight.

Video from that scene shows the two guys -- plus another man -- whaling on each other for several moments ... before others in the area mercifully restrained them.

As for the action on the field -- all of the combatants missed a helluva game amid their tussling ... as the Falcons got a last-second 58-yard field goal from Younghoe Koo to win it, 26-24.

