Atlanta Falcons Fan Stomps On Man's Head In Violent Fight At Saints Game

The stands of the Saints vs. Falcons game Sunday looked more like the inside of a UFC Octagon ... as multiple people got into violent fights.

One of the scarier ones happened near the top of Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium- when about four guys began scuffling with one another.

A FALCONS FAN PULLED A SAINTS FAN DOWN AND REPEATEDLY STARTED CRUSHING HIS HEAD IN, NEARLY KILLING THE MAN.



Multiple women in attendance got pretty seriously injured, due to the many fights that broke out.

Video from the scene captured by a bystander shows two men in a wrestling match over some seats ... a guy in a No. 11 Falcons jersey was trying to beat up a dude in a red shirt just feet away.

Suddenly, the ATL fan kicked the man on the ground so hard, it seemed to knock him out. But, the guy didn't let up following that blow -- you can see in the footage, he continued to brutally stomp his opponent's head repeatedly.

The two other men, meanwhile, then took their sparring sesh over a different row of seats -- before the vid cut out.

It's unclear if there were any arrests made or if anyone needed medical attention -- we've reached out to local authorities for comment, but so far, no word back yet.

A MASSIVE FIGHT BROKE OUT AT THE FALCONS-SAINTS GAME… PUNCHES THROWN & FACES BASHED IN, all the way up in the upper deck.



There was further action in the stands in a different part of the game too -- when a shirtless man's taunts toward a guy in a tank top sparked a fistfight.

Video from that scene shows the two guys -- plus another man -- whaling on each other for several moments ... before others in the area mercifully restrained them.