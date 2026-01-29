ICE Not Running Immigration Operations At Super Bowl Venue

Immigration and Customs Enforcement will have a presence in the San Francisco area next weekend, according to DHS, but there are a few places ICE won't be arresting undocumented people ... at the actual Super Bowl.

Sources tell TMZ Sports there is no plan for ICE to be at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, February 8 ... meaning there will be no immigration enforcement at the site of Super Bowl LV.

We're also told there hasn't been talk of ICE enforcing immigration policy at NFL-sponsored events across the Bay Area in the days leading up to kickoff.

That doesn't mean the Department of Homeland Security -- the agency that oversees ICE -- won't have a presence in and around the game.

As they have since September 11th, numerous federal law enforcement agencies like the FBI will be on the ground, providing security.

FYI, the Super Bowl is designated a Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) 1 -- a rating used to evaluate potential security needs/risks at special events like the Super Bowl -- meaning it "may require extensive federal interagency support."

Earlier in the week, a DHS spokesperson told us that despite unrest in Minnesota after Saturday's fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, the agency's plans to be on the ground in the area hadn't changed, though they wouldn't offer mission specifics.

"We will not disclose future operations or discuss personnel. Super Bowl security will entail a whole of government response conducted in-line with the U.S. Constitution," DHS said.

"Those who are here legally and are not breaking other laws have nothing to fear."