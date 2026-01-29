Lady Gaga Condemns ICE in Passionate Speech at Concert in Japan

Lady Gaga took a moment at her concert in Japan to blast ICE ... calling out the way they "mercilessly" target families in a passionate speech.

The singer-songwriter was performing in Tokyo Thursday night ... when she took a break from playing songs to get real about the state of the USA.

Lady Gaga condemned ICE in a speech during her show in Japan: "I wanna take a second to talk about something that it's extremely important to me, something important to people all over the world, and especially in America right now. In a couple of days I'm gonna be heading home… pic.twitter.com/Bv3MVuUQmi — LⱯDY GⱯGⱯ NOW🪞 (@ladygaganownet) January 29, 2026 @ladygaganownet

Gaga says she's headed back home after her incredibly successful 'Mayhem Ball' tour ... and her heart's aching for all the families dealing with immigration raids and other scary situations with the federal law enforcement agency.

She goes on, "I'm thinking about all of their pain and how their lives are being destroyed right in front of us. I'm also thinking about Minnesota, and everyone back at home, who is living in so much fear ... and searching for answers of what we all should do. When entire communities lose their sense of safety and belonging, it breaks something in all of us. I hope that you'll all stand with us tonight."

Gaga acknowledges she's not in the U.S. ... but, she says she wanted to bring it up because the crowd is with a community -- and she asks everyone to stand with those affected on the other side of the world.

She calls on America's leaders to change their course of action ... and to have mercy on her fellow countrymen.

Play video content CNN

Gaga then says she wants to sing a song with a hopeful message ... before launching into her hit "Come to Mama."