Person Shot by Federal Agents in Minneapolis, Reportedly Killed

An adult male was reportedly shot and killed by a federal law enforcement agent in Minneapolis Saturday morning.

Governor Tim Walz confirmed the shooting and said he spoke to White House this morning, who has yet to publicly address the shooting. Walz added ... "Minnesota has had it. This is sickening."

DHS says officers attempted to disarm" an individual who "approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun" -- sharing a photo of the alleged weapon.

They continue, "Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene."

DHS adds the suspect "had 2 magazines and no ID—this looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement."

The City of Minneapolis confirmed it was "aware of reports of another shooting involving federal law enforcement in the area of 26th Street W and Nicollet Ave" on X.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has once again demanded that ICE leave the city and state immediately. He will be holding a press conference regarding the matter later Saturday morning.

