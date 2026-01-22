Nekima Levy Armstrong Arrested After St. Paul Church Protest

A lawyer and activist who allegedly helped organize a protest at a church in St. Paul, Minnesota, earlier this week has been arrested.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Nekima Levy Armstrong was taken into custody at her direction Thursday morning, writing in a social media post ... "Listen loud and clear: WE DO NOT TOLERATE ATTACKS ON PLACES OF WORSHIP."

Minutes ago at my direction, @HSI_HQ and @FBI agents executed an arrest in Minnesota.



So far, we have arrested Nekima Levy Armstrong, who allegedly played a key role in organizing the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota.



We will share more updates as they… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 22, 2026 @AGPamBondi

Bondi said Chauntyll Louisa Allen was also arrested.

Bondi did not list their charges, and no court documents were immediately available, The Washington Post reports.

FYI ... about 30 to 40 anti-ICE protesters interrupted a Cities Church service Sunday to confront the church's pastor, David Easterwood, who is a Minneapolis ICE official. He was not present during the protest.

Former CNN host Don Lemon was at the protest interviewing people inside the church ... he posted a video featuring Armstrong on Instagram in which she explained the protesters were looking to "disrupt business as usual."

