Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Nekima Levy Armstrong Arrested After St. Paul Church Protest

Nekima Levy Armstrong Taken Into Custody Following Anti-ICE Protest

By TMZ Staff
Published
pam bondi and nekima levy armstrong getty 1
Getty

A lawyer and activist who allegedly helped organize a protest at a church in St. Paul, Minnesota, earlier this week has been arrested.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Nekima Levy Armstrong was taken into custody at her direction Thursday morning, writing in a social media post ... "Listen loud and clear: WE DO NOT TOLERATE ATTACKS ON PLACES OF WORSHIP."

Bondi said Chauntyll Louisa Allen was also arrested.

Bondi did not list their charges, and no court documents were immediately available, The Washington Post reports.

Nekima Levy-Armstrong getty 1
Getty

FYI ... about 30 to 40 anti-ICE protesters interrupted a Cities Church service Sunday to confront the church's pastor, David Easterwood, who is a Minneapolis ICE official. He was not present during the protest.

Former CNN host Don Lemon was at the protest interviewing people inside the church ... he posted a video featuring Armstrong on Instagram in which she explained the protesters were looking to "disrupt business as usual."

011926_don_lemon_kal
DON ON THE SCENE
TikTok/@donlemon

DOJ Assistant AG for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon told TMZ every demonstrator at the event is now under federal investigation ... and wouldn't confirm or deny if Lemon will face any charges.

Related articles