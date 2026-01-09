Renee Nicole Good's Wife Becca Says ICE Agents Had 'Fear' in Their Hearts

The wife of Renee Nicole Good -- the woman who was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis Wednesday morning -- has issued a statement after her spouse's death.

FYI ... Renee was in traffic on a residential street Wednesday when ICE agents ordered her out of her Honda Pilot. One officer reached for her car door, as Renee backed the SUV up slightly and began moving forward -- and an agent in front of the vehicle fired at her at close range. She was hit in the head and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Renee's wife, Becca, told MPR News she wanted to show her gratitude toward everyone who'd supported her family in the wake of the shooting.

She wrote her late wife was "made of sunshine" and was a Christian who believed all religions taught what she described as "the same essential truth" -- embracing and caring for one another.

Becca wrote she and Renee had moved to Minneapolis in search of a place with a strong sense of community, and said their sense of peace was ripped from her following her wife's death.

She said she was left to raise the 6-year-old son she shared with Renee and was committed to teaching him why the people who shot his mother "had fear and anger in their hearts."