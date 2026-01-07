Kristi Noem Says Woman Shot by ICE Committed 'Act of Domestic Terrorism'

Kristi Noem claimed a woman shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday committed "an act of domestic terrorism" before being shot.

ICE agents got out of a truck in traffic and approached a woman in a Honda Pilot on a residential street in Minneapolis, and one directed the driver to get out of the vehicle. The driver backed up the SUV, then moved forward ... that's when an agent fired shots into the windshield, and the SUV crashed into a parked car on the street.

The unidentified woman was struck in the face and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told TMZ ICE agents were reportedly hurt -- though video doesn't appear to show much physical contact -- and were expected to recover from their injuries.

Kristi Noem held a press conference at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas later Wednesday and asserted the ICE agents who shot the woman were acting "defensively," Fox News reports.

Noem said the woman was trying to run the agents over or ram them with the SUV. She claimed sanctuary cities and states -- where local law enforcement's cooperation with federal immigration agencies is limited -- were protecting dangerous people.