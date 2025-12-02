Kristi Noem Says She Spoke With Donald Trump About Issuing New Travel Ban

Kristi Noem's calling for a new travel ban for unnamed countries in a harsh social media post citing her personal criteria for who should and shouldn't be able to enter the country.

The Homeland Security Secretary posted on her personal X account Monday saying she met with President Donald Trump.

I just met with the President.



I am recommending a full travel ban on every damn country that's been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies.



Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom—not for foreign… — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) December 1, 2025 @KristiNoem

Noem called for a ban on incoming travelers from countries she accuses of "flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies." She didn't name any nations.

Noem claimed founders of the U.S. didn't intend for "foreign invaders" to enter the country and "slaughter our heroes" ... which could be a reference to the shooting of two National Guard troops in D.C. the day before Thanksgiving last week. The tweet ends with an isolationist statement ... "WE DON'T WANT THEM. NOT ONE."