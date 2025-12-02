Kristi Noem Says She Spoke With Donald Trump About Issuing New Travel Ban

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kristi Noem Proposes Travel Ban in Unhinged Twitter Rant

By TMZ Staff
Kristi Noem's calling for a new travel ban for unnamed countries in a harsh social media post citing her personal criteria for who should and shouldn't be able to enter the country.

The Homeland Security Secretary posted on her personal X account Monday saying she met with President Donald Trump.

Noem called for a ban on incoming travelers from countries she accuses of "flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies." She didn't name any nations.

Noem claimed founders of the U.S. didn't intend for "foreign invaders" to enter the country and "slaughter our heroes" ... which could be a reference to the shooting of two National Guard troops in D.C. the day before Thanksgiving last week. The tweet ends with an isolationist statement ... "WE DON'T WANT THEM. NOT ONE."

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security told the New York Post that a list of countries will be forthcoming.

