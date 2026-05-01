Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Offers Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Support Amid Concerns

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's recent rough press appearances have the "Jersey Shore" crew buzzing ... and now 'The Situation' is stepping in with a reality check.

Mike Sorrentino is finally breaking his silence on his costar, Ronnie ... after a string of concerning moments during the press tour for "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."

"I want to be clear that I am not responsible for the actions of any other cast member."

That's the line Mike drew in a lengthy Instagram comment posted after fans noticed he hadn't initially addressed Ronnie's behavior -- despite highlighting his own rehabilitation facility in a post.

"At the same time, my heart is heavy seeing what Ron, a grown adult, chose to present during press," he wrote.

As we previously reported, Ronnie's troubles recently spilled into real life -- with cops called to his Miami home in March after his ex reported a domestic dispute while trying to move out.

Ronnie’s been struggling through recent appearances ... including a now-pulled SiriusXM interview where he appeared to nod off mid-conversation ... plus a red carpet moment where he was reportedly asked to exit early.

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The Situation added in his post ... "My heart is with anyone who is struggling. I have worked hard to protect my sobriety for nearly 11 years, and I honor that every day while continuing to show up with compassion for others."

Basically, Mike's not tying his own journey to whatever Ronnie's dealing with behind the scenes. He said he reached out privately to check in and offer support.

For context, Ronnie has previously been open about his struggles with addiction, saying he was sober as of August 2022 before returning to the show in 2024. Mike, meanwhile, has been sober since 2015 ... and now runs The Archangels Centers with his wife, Lauren, helping others on similar paths.