I Started Thinking About My Will After Cancer Diagnosis!!!

Play video content Video: Snooki Regrets Delaying Doctor Visits After Cervical Cancer Diagnosis ABC

Snooki is getting brutally honest about her health scare ... admitting she was “terrified” after learning she had stage one cervical cancer and now needs a hysterectomy to keep it from coming back.

The "Jersey Shore" alum opened up in an emotional Thursday interview with ABC News’ Lara Spencer … revealing the diagnosis sent her into full panic mode.

“I was terrified,” Snooki said. “I was hysterically crying in my car -- like what am I gonna do? I have three kids. I gotta do my will. I haven't done my will yet.” She added she immediately started spiraling over worst-case scenarios involving her family.

Watch the video ... the reality TV star also admitted she ignored repeated reminders from her doctor to come in for follow-up appointments ... and now wishes she hadn’t brushed them off.

She said, "He calls me again, and he's screaming my voicemail, ‘Nicole, you've got to get this done!’”

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When asked if she regrets delaying those appointments, Snooki didn’t hesitate ... saying, “I do, like why were you so scared?”

There is some good news ... Snooki says a recent PET scan showed the cancer has not spread ... but doctors are still urging her to move quickly with surgery.

She says doctors are “already yelling at me to schedule the hysterectomy” ... adding she finally locked it in after initially dragging her feet. And while she admits she’s still frightened heading into the procedure, she’s done procrastinating ... saying, “No, we’re not putting off anymore appointments.”

Her final admission hit hardest ... “I’m not gonna lie. I’m scared.”