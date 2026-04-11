Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Relationship with 'Older' Man Amid Cancer Battle

Play video content Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge

Teddi Mellencamp ain't ditching the dating world just because she's battling cancer -- in fact, she's revealed she's dating an "older" man!

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum dropped the dating news on her "Two Ts in a Pod" podcast with Tamra Judge this week and dished the deets while keeping her lips sealed about his identity.

She says he's been really great through her journey with cancer, describing him as a "positive and logical person" who always makes her laugh. But, it's not all sunshine and rainbows ...

Teddi notes there are some real challenges with them both being parents. The reality star shares 3 children -- Slate, 12, Cruz, 11, and Dove, 6 -- with her ex, Edwin Arroyave.

Teddi says she's taking things slow for now -- a contrast to her past romances.

Teddi and Edwin announced their split in the fall of 2024 ... and we confirmed last year their separation was still chugging along despite her cancer diagnosis.

Play video content TMZ.com

She was first diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in 2022, and in February 2025, she announced docs found multiple tumors ... and revealed the following month the cancer metastasized to her lungs.