John Mellencamp wants his daughter Teddi to move back to Indiana with him as she continues her cancer treatment ... but she isn't budging.

The musician gave an update on his daughter's health during Friday's episode of "Today" and said he'd "tried to talk her into moving back home" ... but Teddi, who lives in Los Angeles, apparently isn't interested.

John said Teddi's been moving between good days and bad days throughout her treatment ... and she apparently has to power through days where she "feels like hell."

ICYMI ... Teddi first learned she had melanoma -- a type of skin cancer, according to the Cleveland Clinic -- in 2022, and she underwent surgery after she was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma.

She had several surgeries over the following years, and she had to undergo an emergency surgery last February after her cancer spread to her brain.

Things got worse the following month, when Teddi revealed her cancer had spread to her lungs. She's been recovering well.