Elon Musk Claims He'll File for Custody of Son He Shares With Ashley St. Clair

It's no secret Elon Musk is big on having kids ... and he's claiming Monday he'll file for full custody of his young son Romulus, after posts made by the boy's mother, Ashley St. Clair.

Elon posted on X Monday morning, writing "I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy" ... in response to a random X user's post commenting on St. Clair's recent reassessment of her stance on transgender issues.

FYI ... Ashley St. Clair, a right-wing influencer, appeared to change her tone on transgender individuals Sunday in an X post, writing about the "immense guilt" she feels about the "hurt" she's caused the trans community.

Ashley, who's been accused of being openly transphobic in the past, wrote Sunday she's been trying to "learn + advocate for those within the trans community."

Elon was revealed to likely be Romulus' father last April, when the Wall Street Journal reported a Labcorp test showed the tech mogul's chances of being the kid's dad are 99.9999% ... this after St. Clair sued Musk for sole custody of the child.

The Tesla CEO allegedly offered Ashley millions of dollars -- as well as monthly child support payments of $100,000 -- to keep quiet about his paternity.

Elon is estranged from his daughter Vivian Wilson, who came out as a trans woman in 2020 and has publicly trashed her dad on several occasions.