Elon Musk Sued by Ashley St. Clair For Sole Custody of Their Alleged Son

The baby mama drama for Elon Musk continues to heat up ... as the billionaire was just sued by the woman who claims she had his most recent child.

In court docs obtained by TMZ filed in NYC on Friday ... Ashley St. Clair has requested sole custody of the child she alleges they had together, who goes by R.S.C.

The 26-year-old claims the 53-year-old tech mogul wanted to keep the baby news quiet ... the child being his 13th, if all is legit -- but she alleges Elon has seen the baby boy only three times since the child was born sometime in September.

Ashley makes it clear in her suit Elon has had nothing to do with the baby's care and upbringing ... and recently told TMZ Elon has allegedly ghosted her completely since she went public with the baby news.

The lawsuit gives a better idea of the alleged mingling between the two ... Ashley claims she and Musk began a "romantic relationship in or about May 2023," and the two had intercourse in January 2024, at which time R.S.C. was conceived.

Again, Ashley claims Musk "acknowledged parentage of the child in various written correspondences" including a text message exchange after R.S.C.'s birth, which she says is among her proof for the suit.

Ashley's rep, Brian Glicklich, told TMZ earlier this week she had been respecting Elon's wish to keep their purported baby news private -- but things took a turn when an unnamed tabloid reporter started hounding her, hinting they were mere hours away from dropping the big story.

The only thing Elon’s publicly said so far is to comment "Whoa" under an X post claiming Ashley’s been chasing after him for years.

Obviously with 13 (maybe?) kids ... this isn't the only baby momma drama Elon has faced lately.

Also this week, Musk's former partner and mother of three of his children, singer-songwriter Grimes, pleaded with him on X to stop ignoring their child's "medical crisis."