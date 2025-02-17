Elon Musk's Alleged Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Claims He's Ghosting Her

Elon Musk’s alleged new baby mama says she was all about keeping their little one under wraps -- but now that the cat’s out of the bag, she's claiming he's gone radio silent on her!

Ashley St. Clair’s rep, Brian Glicklich, tells TMZ she had been respecting Elon's wish to keep their purported baby news private -- but things took a turn when an unnamed tabloid reporter started hounding her, hinting they were mere hours away from dropping the big story.

Brian tells us Ashley -- a semi-regular Fox News guest -- wasn’t about to let a reporter spill the beans ... so she took matters into her own hands and dropped the news herself on X Friday.

Elon and Ashley were supposedly in the loop with each other throughout her pregnancy, but Brian tells us, lately Elon and his team have completely ghosted Ashley, despite her reaching out multiple times. The only thing Elon’s publicly said so far is to comment "Whoa" under an X post claiming Ashley’s been chasing after him for years.

Ashley’s made it clear she’s not after Elon’s cash and isn’t looking to start any trouble with him -- she just wants what’s best for their baby -- the billionaire's no. 13, if her claim is true.

Brian says what was meant to be a private matter between them is now out in the open for the world to see -- but RN, Ashley’s staying strong and focused, hoping Elon will start responding soon.