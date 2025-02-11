Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Elon Musk Takes Mini-Me Son X to Meet President Donald Trump

Elon Musk Move Over, Trump... Mini-Me X in the (White) House!!!

Published
Elon Musk Takes Mini-Me Son X To Meet President Donald Trump
Launch Gallery
X Musk In The House! Launch Gallery
Getty

Elon Musk might be the king of making headlines, but even he couldn’t outshine his son, X Æ A-12, who also managed to snatch the spotlight from Donald Trump.

021125_elon_musk_son_kal
BRING YOUR KID TO WORK DAY
CNN

Little X wasn’t bothered with the high-stakes political drama during the Oval Office hangout Tuesday -- he was too busy living his best life chilling on dad's shoulders while Trump tried to soak in the excitement of the tiny guest.

0211-X-Musk-Donald-Trump-SUB-1
Getty

The Oval Office ain't just for big decisions ... it’s also prime playtime territory as X demonstrated by trying to disappear behind the Resolute Desk like it was the best hiding spot ever.

0211-Elon-Musk-X-Musk-Donald-Trump-SUB-3
Getty

It’s true what they say -- kids really do pick up on their parents’ quirks, and X was a mini Musk in the making, mirroring Elon’s animated hand gestures like he was practicing for his own future tech talks.

211-Elon-Musk--X-Musk-Donald-Trump-SUB
Getty

Looks like Elon’s got his hands full with X, who seemed to be running around and hinting to Trump that he’d be taking over his seat one day.

0211-X-Musk-Elon-Musk-SUB
Shutterstock Premier

X, who Elon shares with his ex Grimes, has made a few public debuts -- because who wouldn’t want a mini-me to soften the edge?

related articles