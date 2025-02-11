Elon Musk Takes Mini-Me Son X to Meet President Donald Trump

Elon Musk might be the king of making headlines, but even he couldn’t outshine his son, X Æ A-12, who also managed to snatch the spotlight from Donald Trump.

Play video content CNN

Little X wasn’t bothered with the high-stakes political drama during the Oval Office hangout Tuesday -- he was too busy living his best life chilling on dad's shoulders while Trump tried to soak in the excitement of the tiny guest.

The Oval Office ain't just for big decisions ... it’s also prime playtime territory as X demonstrated by trying to disappear behind the Resolute Desk like it was the best hiding spot ever.

It’s true what they say -- kids really do pick up on their parents’ quirks, and X was a mini Musk in the making, mirroring Elon’s animated hand gestures like he was practicing for his own future tech talks.

Looks like Elon’s got his hands full with X, who seemed to be running around and hinting to Trump that he’d be taking over his seat one day.