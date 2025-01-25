Elon Musk Says Germans Should Embrace Culture, Shouldn't Feel Guilty For Past

Elon Musk's telling the people of Germany to move on from their country's past mistakes and embrace their culture with open arms ... and, many online are drawing more connections to the Third Reich.

The tech entrepreneur made a surprise speech to the Alternative for Germany party -- also known as (AfD), a far-right political party -- Saturday ... and, he talked a lot about preserving and finding pride in German culture.

Elon Musk tells an AfD rally in Germany: "I think there is too much focus on past guilt (in Germany), and we need to move beyond that. Children should not feel guilty for the sins of their parents - their great grandparents even" pic.twitter.com/xtFMfAYrIp — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) January 25, 2025 @BarakRavid

Listen to the speech for all of it ... but, his basic point is that Germans shouldn't feel bad for being proud of their ethnicity, their culture and their country's shared value system.

Elon takes it a step further too ... telling everyone in the room that he thinks people in Germany are far too guilt-ridden over the atrocities their ancestors committed -- and, they need to let all that guilt go.

While Elon doesn't refer to any specific event, people online are connecting the dots here ... admitting it seems like the mogul is referring indirectly to the Holocaust.

EM adds Germans must preserve German culture instead of letting the country be overrun by multiculturalism ... 'cause people don't want to go to a place that -- through globalization -- feels like everywhere else.

Worth noting ... AfD is against immigration -- specifically Muslim immigrants coming into Germany -- so, an Elon dismissing multiculturalism got many cheers from the audience.

It comes at the end of a week where Elon has already been accused of sympathizing with Nazis ... after a video of Musk touching his heart and then thrusting his arm out toward an inauguration crowd drew comparison to a Nazi salute.

Musk said he didn't mean it as one ... and, the issue has been split basically along party lines -- with Republicans defending the new head of the Department of Governmental Efficiency and Democrats blasting him for it.