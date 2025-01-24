Antisemitic Graffiti Scrawled Near L.A.'s Holocaust Museum

An outrageous display of antisemitism is scrawled virtually on the doorstep of L.A.'s Holocaust Museum -- freshly scrawled graffiti to button up a week when Elon Musk's controversial Inauguration Day salute is still sparking heated debate.

A sidewalk in L.A.'s Pan Pacific Park, steps away from Holocaust Museum LA, was tagged Thursday night or Friday morning with a hateful message directly referencing the millions of Jewish people murdered during World War II.

The graffiti reads, "F*** the six million Jews who were not trusted and killed 100 years ago so that L.A. law enforcement can spit on their graves."

The message is not only derisive about Jewish people, but also seems to criticize the LAPD and other individuals ... who are "willing to die for their Jew hate," it goes on to say.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... LAPD's opened a hate-speech and vandalism investigation into the incident, and are checking surveillance video of the area. It's certainly troubling, amid concerns about rising antisemitism in the U.S., and appears on the heels of Musk's questionable behavior Monday.

As you know, the Tesla CEO faced widespread criticism after he slapped his right hand hard on his chest and extended it out in front of him, palm down, while addressing a crowd at Donald Trump's inaugural rally at the Capital One Arena.

Play video content

Musk has said the gesture was simply his way of saying to the crowd, “My heart goes out to you.” But the specific body language has infamous ties to Adolf Hitler and Nazis -- and Musk doubled down online by responding to critics with Nazi-inspired puns, a move the Anti-Defamation League criticized ... after it initially gave Musk the benefit of the doubt for the salute.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also came to Musk's defense ... saying the businessman has been "falsely smeared."

Play video content TMZ.com