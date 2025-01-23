Matisyahu Strongly Defends Elon Musk Following Controversial Arm Gesture

Play video content TMZ.com

Matisyahu says Elon Musk most definitely did not make a Nazi salute at Donald Trump's inauguration ... he says it's just an example of Elon being a fish out of water.

The Jewish singer-songwriter, who voted for Trump this past election, tells TMZ ... Elon's controversial gesture certainly had all the elements of a Nazi salute, but the forceful arm movement was more about Elon not knowing how to act under the bright lights -- though he acknowledges how it looks out of context.

Matisyahu says musicians and performers are used to the attention and crowd energy that comes with such a big platform ... and Elon, being a "nerd," just didn't know how to channel the energy, because he's not used to being onstage.

He's also got strong opinions about all the flak Elon is getting here ... telling us, "All of these people who are offended by this have said nothing about teenage girls raped in Gaza, hostages still in Gaza. Now they're defenders of the Jews? My ass."

Elon says the Nazi narrative is part of an "Everyone is Hitler" attack being carried out by the media ... and Matisyahu agrees, telling us it's time for critics to stop labeling people Nazis.

For Matisyahu, Elon's the furthest thing from a Nazi ... he feels Musk and Trump are going to defend Jewish people from rising antisemitism.