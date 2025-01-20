Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, & Jared Kushner Attend Trump's Candlelit Dinner: Video

Donald Trump's candlelit dinner Sunday night was a studded affair with the world's biggest names rubbing elbows.

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were just a few of the power brokers in attendance at the National Building Museum in Washington D.C.

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk and Jared Kushner at Trump Inauguration Candlelight Dinner at National Building Museum pic.twitter.com/CROusR8QPV — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) January 20, 2025 @HowardMortman

Check out video circulating on X ... which shows the group mingling in their fanciest outfits ahead of Trump's inauguration today, anointing him the 47th President of the United States.

In the footage ... you see Ivanka and Lauren hug each other as Jeff and Elon shake hands with Musk's baby mama, Shivon Zilis, also getting in on the action.

Everyone is just chatting and having a good time. Ivanka even greets Bezos with two pecks on either cheek.

At one point, Jared strolls over to say hello and shake hands with Elon and Jeff.