Tiffany Trump Hottest Shots on the Eve of the Inauguration

Dad Will Soon Be Back in Office

Tiffany Trump's got a lot to celebrate this weekend ... 'cause her father Donald Trump is heading back into office -- and, we've got her hottest shots to commemorate the monumental moment.

Tiffany -- Trump's fourth daughter who he shares with television personality Marla Maples -- is active on social media ... posting a tons of pics from the beach or lounging around the pool.

The 31-year-old daughter of DJT shared this photo from a beach chair ... cross-legged and smiling for the camera in a one-piece swimsuit.

She also showed off her love to the good old U.S. of A in one snap ... wearing an American flag bikini top at what looks like a Fourth of July party.

TT's no stranger to a cocktail dress either ... dressing up numerous big events over the year in stylish dresses like this black one she's sporting here.

Tiffany -- who is married to Michael Boulos -- will soon welcome a new addition to her family too ... 'cause her dad let slip a couple months ago that's she expecting her first child.