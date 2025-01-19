Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tiffany Trump Hottest Shots on the Eve of the Inauguration

Tiffany Trump Dad Will Soon Be Back in Office ... And, I'm Heating Up White House!!!

Launch Gallery
Tiffany Trump's got a lot to celebrate this weekend ... 'cause her father Donald Trump is heading back into office -- and, we've got her hottest shots to commemorate the monumental moment.

Tiffany -- Trump's fourth daughter who he shares with television personality Marla Maples -- is active on social media ... posting a tons of pics from the beach or lounging around the pool.

The 31-year-old daughter of DJT shared this photo from a beach chair ... cross-legged and smiling for the camera in a one-piece swimsuit.

She also showed off her love to the good old U.S. of A in one snap ... wearing an American flag bikini top at what looks like a Fourth of July party.

TT's no stranger to a cocktail dress either ... dressing up numerous big events over the year in stylish dresses like this black one she's sporting here.

Tiffany -- who is married to Michael Boulos -- will soon welcome a new addition to her family too ... 'cause her dad let slip a couple months ago that's she expecting her first child.

Before she gets to celebrate the birth of her kiddo, she gets to enjoy a big party to celebrate her dad's second term.

