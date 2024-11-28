Kamala Harris Serves Food at Community Kitchen with Husband Doug Emhoff

Kamala Harris spent Thanksgiving doing community work ... serving food at a local kitchen in Washington, D.C. alongside her husband, Doug Emhoff.

The vice president stopped by D.C. Central Kitchen Thursday ... putting on an apron bearing the logo and grabbing a pair of latex gloves before busying herself with the food.

Kamala's all smiles here ... diving into greens with her man -- washing the leaves and laughing.

Kamala's helping the younger generation too ... spending time with her great nieces -- and helping one of them get their own gloves on so they can help out.

This has to be the happest most people have seen Kamala since she lost the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump ... especially in light of the recent video her campaign released.

Kamala Harris has released her first video since the election and she sounds like a drunk girl hyping me up in the women’s restroom. pic.twitter.com/qlOIfRLDtF — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) November 26, 2024 @TiffanyFong_

ICYMI ... the Harris-Walz campaign dropped a video of the Veep speaking directly to her supporters, telling them not let people take their power away.

But, many thought she looked a bit distraught in the message all about hope -- with some trolls accusing her of being drunk ... and, leaving others wondering about her mental health in the aftermath of her election defeat.