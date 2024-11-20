Miley Cyrus Defends Chappell Roan After 'Hard' Transition to Fame

Miley Cyrus is speaking out in defense of fellow pop star Chappell Roan ... who has faced an immense amount of backlash since skyrocketing to fame this year.

The former Disney Channel star addressed Chappell's bumpy road to stardom in a new cover story for Harper's Bazaar ... where she urged her fans to treat the newcomer with kindness, noting it's "really hard coming into this business."

As Miley put it ... she wished "people would not give [Chappell] a hard time," since being a celeb in the social media age is particularly tough.

She added ... "That wasn’t always a part of my life, and I’m not a part of it now. I don’t even have my Instagram password."

Miley and Chappell previously met when Cyrus invited the "Hot to Go!" singer to a party this summer.

The invitation came after Chappell found herself in hot water over a number of controversial moments. She first sparked backlash in August, when she called out "creepy" fans who were violating her boundaries.

She essentially told her fans to leave her alone while out in public ... stating she didn't "owe" them anything when not performing. This prompted mixed reactions, with some accusing the rising star of being a diva.

CR was slammed online again after she refused to endorse Kamala Harris for president ... with many speculating she might have been a Donald Trump supporter. However, Chappell later clarified she was not voting for Trump, but said she didn't support the Harris campaign -- citing the current administration's handling of the Israel-Hamas war as a reason.

Chappell has also had a few heated exchanges with photogs ... with the pop star notably cussing out one photographer at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

Despite the controversies, Chappell's star has only continued to rise ... nabbing 6 nominations ahead of the 2025 Grammy Awards.