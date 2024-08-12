Miley Cyrus Gets Teary Eyed As She's Honored As Disney's Youngest Legend

Miley Cyrus is reliving her child star days, and she's actually embracing her "Hannah Montana" era ... because it's now made her the youngest ever Disney Legend!

This tribute's no joke ... it’s for those who’ve seriously shaped Disney’s magic. So, no shocker that Miley got a bit teary as she hit the stage Sunday with 13 other legends at the D23 event in Anaheim, CA.

Miley Cyrus becomes the youngest Disney legend in history and her acceptance speech has me bawling 😭 pic.twitter.com/SwCUB7v5Cy — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) August 12, 2024 @MileyNation13

The crowd went wild with endless applause ... cranking up Miley’s emotions as she reminisced about her iconic Disney Channel days as "Hannah Montana."

Miley gave a shout-out to her loyal fans from her 'HM' days from 2006-2011 ... saying a lot’s changed since her breakout. But one thing that hasn't changed -- she's still beloved by her legions of "Smilers."

She even joked about the "bug in the Disney Kids lab" that caused her to malfunction from 2013 to 2016.

Of course, her wild-child days have smoothly morphed into her becoming one of the best-selling female artists ever. Miley’s definitely living the best of both worlds!

Miley wrapped up her speech, saying, "I stand here still proud to have been in 'Hannah Montana.' This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing, loyal fans."